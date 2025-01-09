TCS Reports 11.95% Jump in Q3 Net Profit to Rs 12,380 Crore

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services exporter, announced an 11.95% increase in net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 12,380 crore.

This compares to a net profit of Rs 11,058 crore during the same period last year and Rs 11,909 crore in the previous quarter.

Strong Revenue Growth

The company’s total income surged by 6.13% to Rs 65,216 crore, up from Rs 61,445 crore in the year-ago period. This was also a slight increase from the preceding quarter’s revenue of Rs 64,988 crore.

Rise in Expenses

TCS’s overall expenses grew by 6.33%, reaching Rs 48,550 crore, compared to Rs 45,658 crore in the previous year.

Stock Performance

Despite the positive financial results, TCS’s stock closed 1.72% lower at Rs 4,036.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), underperforming against a 0.68% correction in the benchmark index.

Employee Count Declines

In a statement, TCS revealed that its employee base had decreased by over 5,000, bringing the total number of employees to 6,07,354 at the end of the quarter.