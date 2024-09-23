Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Include Wisdom and Prudence: Tameer-e-Millat Event on Yaum-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen

Hyderabad: Speaking at the Tameer-e-Millat event in celebration of Yaum-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH), Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, Member of Parliament and Imam of the Parliament House Mosque, emphasized the wisdom and prudence found in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He highlighted that the Quran mentions the birth of the Prophet in connection with the prayer of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS) while they were building the Kaaba.

Maulana Nadvi referenced the Quranic verse in which Prophet Ibrahim (AS) prayed for a Prophet from the lineage of Ismail (AS), one who would recite Allah’s verses, purify humanity, and teach them wisdom. He said this prayer was for the coming of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who later fulfilled this divine mission.

Nadvi further discussed how Allah described the Prophet (PBUH) as a “Messenger from among yourselves” who is deeply concerned for humanity’s well-being and carries immense love and compassion for all. He noted that history records many prophets enduring trials, but none like the Prophet’s (PBUH) experience in Taif.

He also mentioned the famous incident when Abu Talib, the Prophet’s (PBUH) uncle, suggested that he halt his mission due to pressure from the Quraysh leaders. The Prophet (PBUH) firmly responded, saying, “Even if they place the sun in one hand and the moon in the other, I will not stop my mission.”

Maulana Nadvi urged the audience to follow the teachings of the Quran, as Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life was a living embodiment of the Quran. Referring to an account of Aisha (RA), he reminded them that when asked about the Prophet’s (PBUH) character, she said, “He was the Quran in action.”

Addressing the current challenges in the nation, Nadvi stressed the need for patience, piety, and steadfastness in truth. He assured that no harm would come to those who have faith and love for Allah and His Prophet (PBUH), despite the challenges and deceit around them.

Nadvi concluded by celebrating the unity of the Muslim Ummah on the matter of Awqaf (endowments) for the first time in recent history, expressing hope for continued cooperation on important issues.