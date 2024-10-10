Pan India

Tearful Farewell to legendary business tycoon Ratan Tata

Thousands of people including top political leaders, captains of industry, celebs and commoners, bid a tearful farewell to the legendary business tycoon, Ratan Naval Tata, at his final journey, here on Thursday.

Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2024 - 19:13
Tearful Farewell to legendary business tycoon Ratan Tata
Tearful Farewell to legendary business tycoon Ratan Tata

Mumbai: Thousands of people including top political leaders, captains of industry, celebs and commoners, bid a tearful farewell to the legendary business tycoon, Ratan Naval Tata, at his final journey, here on Thursday.

The city police gave industry titan Ratan Tata a ceremonial guard of honour at the Worli crematorium.

Nearly 200 VVIPs and close family members were permitted to offer wreaths and flowers to Tata’s remains kept there for some time.

A police team, a police band played the Last Post, accorded him a gun salute, removed and folded the Tricolour, which was handed over to a relative.

Last rites, which were performed with full state honours, was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah,

Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athavle, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and and Bollywood celebrities.

People from different walks of life were gathered outside the Worli crematorium to pay their respects to the veteran industrialist.

Members of the Mumbai Police band were also

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2024 - 19:13

Related Articles

Govt bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says pan-Islamic group aims to establish caliphate

Govt bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says pan-Islamic group aims to establish caliphate

10 October 2024 - 19:37
Ambani family pays homage to Ratan Tata

Ambani family pays homage to Ratan Tata

10 October 2024 - 16:22
Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to power: Manmohan Singh

Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to power: Manmohan Singh

10 October 2024 - 13:51
Humiliated by Ford, Ratan Tata extracted revenue by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

Humiliated by Ford, Ratan Tata extracted revenue by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

10 October 2024 - 13:06
Back to top button