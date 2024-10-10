Tearful Farewell to legendary business tycoon Ratan Tata

Mumbai: Thousands of people including top political leaders, captains of industry, celebs and commoners, bid a tearful farewell to the legendary business tycoon, Ratan Naval Tata, at his final journey, here on Thursday.

The city police gave industry titan Ratan Tata a ceremonial guard of honour at the Worli crematorium.

Nearly 200 VVIPs and close family members were permitted to offer wreaths and flowers to Tata’s remains kept there for some time.

A police team, a police band played the Last Post, accorded him a gun salute, removed and folded the Tricolour, which was handed over to a relative.

Last rites, which were performed with full state honours, was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah,

Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athavle, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and and Bollywood celebrities.

People from different walks of life were gathered outside the Worli crematorium to pay their respects to the veteran industrialist.

Members of the Mumbai Police band were also