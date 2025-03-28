Techie Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Trolley Bag in Bengaluru; Caught in Pune After Consuming Poison

In a chilling incident that has shocked Bengaluru, a 36-year-old techie allegedly murdered his wife and stuffed her body into a trolley bag before fleeing the city. The accused, identified as Rakesh Rajendra Khedkar, was tracked down near Pune by Karnataka Police in coordination with Maharashtra Police.

Crime Committed in a Fit of Rage

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused slit the throat of his 32-year-old wife, Gauri Rajendra Khedkar, and stabbed her in the abdomen following a heated argument at their residence in Bengaluru. He then cleaned the scene with phenyl, folded the body into a trolley bag, and placed it near the toilet room before fleeing.

Killer on the Run, Police in Pursuit

After committing the crime, Rakesh informed local carpenters that his wife had died by suicide. He then made a series of confessional calls to the police control room, his landlord, and his in-laws. These calls allowed police to begin tracking his movements in real time. He was also in direct contact with DCP (Southeast) Sarah Fathima during his run.

The accused consumed cockroach poison in an apparent suicide attempt but was intercepted near Pune before he could succumb. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, where Karnataka Police are closely monitoring his condition. He will be taken into custody once doctors give clearance.

Motive Behind the Murder

According to sources, the couple—originally from Maharashtra—had moved to Bengaluru a year ago. Investigations indicate frequent marital disputes, largely driven by financial stress and Gauri’s inability to secure employment. During a particularly violent argument, she reportedly threw a knife at Rakesh after being slapped. This provoked him to fatally attack her.

Despite the tragic outcome, neighbours described the couple as seemingly happy and often seen walking hand-in-hand. However, police suspect the couple was socially withdrawn and rarely interacted with neighbours.

Police Action Draws Praise

The swift and coordinated effort between Karnataka and Maharashtra police has been widely appreciated. The Bengaluru Police tracked the accused in less than 24 hours, demonstrating effective inter-state cooperation. DCP Sarah Fathima’s direct involvement was instrumental in ensuring the accused was safely detained and hospitalized.

Gauri’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, and further investigation is underway. The case has sparked renewed debate about mental health, domestic disputes, and early intervention in cases of marital distress.