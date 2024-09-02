Technical Issue at Srisailam Project Gates: Repairs Underway

A technical problem has emerged at the Srisailam Project as officials address the malfunctioning of gate panels 2 and 3.

The issue, caused by water pressure while lifting the gates to release increasing floodwaters, has resulted in the burning of the panels’ brake coils. Repairs have already begun to address the damage.

Currently, the project is experiencing an inflow of 3.26 lakh cubic meters of water.

In response, a total of 3.80 lakh cubic meters of water is being released from the project, including water flow to the Sagar area through both right and left bank hydroelectric stations.