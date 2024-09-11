Telangana: 10-Month-Old Baby’s Mutilated Body Found; Suspected Dog Attack

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Boudhan town, Nizamabad district, Telangana, the mutilated body of a 10-month-old baby was discovered near a bus stand.

According to reports, two days ago, a woman beggar left her son near the bus stand and went to a nearby open area for personal needs. When she returned, the child was missing. She searched for the baby everywhere and, unable to find him, lodged a complaint with the police.

Upon investigation, the police recovered body parts of the child from the vicinity. It appears that dogs had attacked and consumed parts of the baby’s body. The police have collected the body parts and sent them to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have stated that it will only be possible to confirm whether the body parts belonged to the missing baby or another child after the post-mortem and DNA tests are completed. The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting the grave concerns about child safety and animal control in the area.