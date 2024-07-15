Telangana: 5 drug dealers, including 2 foreign nationals, arrested; 199 grams of cocaine seized

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Monday busted an international drug syndicate by arresting five drug dealers, including two foreign nationals.

Police seized 199 grams of cocaine, two passports, two bikes, and 10 cell phones, all worth Rs 35 lakh.

Acting on credible information, the sleuths of the Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau (GANB) along with Narsingi Police, Cyberabad, conducted a raid at Janab Fort View Apartments, Vishal Nagar, Hydershakote.

They apprehended Ms Onuoha Blessing (31) from Bangalore, originally from Bissau, Guinea-Bissau; Azeez Noheem Adeshola (29), a student from Nigeria; Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham (31) from Andhra Pradesh; Sanaboina Varun Kumar (42) from Amalapuram, East Godavari; and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef (36), a choreographer from Rajendra Nagar, R.R. District, a police statement said.

Two Nigerian drug suppliers remain at large, and the kingpin, Divine Ebuka Suze, is believed to have fled to Nigeria. Suze runs a major drug syndicate in association with the arrested dealers.

His associate, Ms Onuoha Blessing, transported drugs to Hyderabad and other Indian cities. She has brought large quantities of cocaine to Hyderabad over twenty times for distribution.

The other dealers supplied the drugs to customers in Hyderabad. Onuoha Blessing, who used a fake passport under the name Joana Gomes, came to India in 2018 for drug trade. She concealed her identity and used international SIM cards for communication.

Azeez Noheem Adeshola, in India on a student visa since 2014, was previously convicted for two years for submitting a fake DD at Osmania University. Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, previously involved in a drug case in 2020, collaborated with Nigerian dealers to supply drugs in Hyderabad. He earned substantial commissions through these illegal activities.

Varun Kumar, initially a car driver, became involved in drug peddling through Gowtham. He procured cocaine from Nigerian dealers and sold it to consumers, earning significant profits.

Police identified 13 consumers in Hyderabad who are part of the drug network. Six of these consumers tested positive for cocaine. The police have gathered extensive information about the entire drug supply chain.