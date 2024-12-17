Telangana ACB Set to Proceed Against KTR in Formula E Race Case

Telangana ACB Set to Proceed Against KTR Governor Jishnu Dev Varma giving his nod, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is set to initiate action against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula E race case. This development marks a significant step in addressing allegations of corruption related to the prestigious Formula E event.

Telangana ACB Set to Proceed Against KTR Key Developments in the Case

The decision to proceed was finalized during a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday. Minister for Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy confirmed that the Governor had granted permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to pursue legal action.

Governor’s Approval: The Chief Secretary will forward the Governor’s signed file to the ACB, paving the way for further proceedings.

Next Steps: The ACB is expected to:

The ACB is expected to: Register a formal case against KTR.

Issue notices to involved parties.

Conduct raids on individuals and officials linked to the case.

Allegations Against KTR

The Congress government had earlier requested the Governor’s permission to investigate KTR for alleged misuse of power and diversion of public funds during his tenure as Minister for Industry. Specific allegations include:

Bypassing Procedures: Approval of funds for the Formula E race without adhering to established norms.

Financial Mismanagement: Sanctioning Rs. 110 crores for the race, of which Rs. 55 crores were paid, with plans for the remaining amount to be disbursed in two instalments.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the Formula E race, held last year, brought no tangible benefits to Hyderabad or Telangana, instead favoring a private company.

Formula E Race Controversy

The Formula E race was seen as a high-profile event aimed at boosting Hyderabad’s global image. However, it has become mired in controversy:

Cancellation of Future Races:

Formula E Operations (FEO) canceled the Season 10 race scheduled for February 10, 2024.

The decision followed a breach of the Host City Agreement signed on October 30, 2023, by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD).

Financial Discrepancies:

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar was issued a notice for serious violations related to the agreement.

Allegations include premature payment of Rs. 46 crores plus Rs. 9 crores in taxes from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) funds before the agreement’s formalization.

KTR’s Defense

KTR has strongly denied all allegations of corruption. Last month, he stated that his efforts were aimed at elevating Hyderabad’s global image and attracting international attention through the Formula E race. “I am ready to go to jail if proven guilty,” he declared, defending the previous government’s decision.

Implications for Telangana Politics

The ACB’s action against KTR could have far-reaching consequences for Telangana politics:

Congress Government’s Stand: The ruling Congress government has maintained a strong stance against corruption, emphasizing accountability.

Potential Arrest: While Minister Srinivas Reddy refrained from speculating on KTR's arrest, he reiterated that the law would take its course.

Broader Context

The Formula E race, intended as a platform to showcase Hyderabad’s global aspirations, has instead become a flashpoint for allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement. The event’s cancellation and subsequent legal actions underscore the importance of transparency and adherence to protocols in large-scale public initiatives.

What Lies Ahead?

As the ACB prepares to proceed with its investigation, several outcomes are possible:

Legal Proceedings:

Notices and potential arrests.

Court hearings to establish accountability.

Political Repercussions:

Increased scrutiny on public fund utilization.

Intensified political rivalry between the Congress and BRS.

This case highlights the delicate balance between ambitious projects and responsible governance. Whether KTR’s defense holds or the allegations lead to convictions, the unfolding developments will be closely watched across Telangana and beyond.