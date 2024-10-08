Telangana: ACB traps ASI for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The Accused Officer (AO), K Madhu Sudan Rao, an ASI at Medchal Police Station under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, was caught red-handed by ACB’s Hyderabad City Range-2 Unit around 1830 hours on Monday.

He allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant in exchange for not taking coercive action against him and for settling a payment dispute between the complainant and his customers, according to a statement released by the ACB on Tuesday.

The bribe amount was recovered from Rao, and a chemical test confirmed traces of the substance on his right-hand fingers and the right-side back pocket of his trousers, where the bribe was kept.

The accused ASI was being arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at the Nampally Court in Hyderabad.