Hyderabad News | Telangana allots house site to Mohammed Siraj in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allotted a house site measuring 600 square yards in Hyderabad for Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

The state government on Friday issued an order allotting the land free of cost to the Indian pacer in upscale Jubilee Hills. The Revenue Department issued the order for allotment of the land at Road No.78, Jubilee Hills.

According to the GO, the Indian pacer requested the state government for allotment of government land for residential purposes, as he has been part of the Indian team for seven years. He was also a member of the Indian team that won the Twenty20 World Cup 2024.

On the requisition of Siraj, the Hyderabad District Collector submitted a proposal to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration for allotment of land. According to the GO, the proposal was placed before the Telangana Land Management Authority (TGLMA) and it has recommended for allotment.

The state Cabinet, at its meeting earlier this month, decided to allocate 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and fast bowler Siraj.

The state government also decided to provide Group-1 jobs to Nikhat Zareen and Siraj.

Highlighting Siraj’s achievements and his contribution to India’s T20 World Cup victory, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had told the state Assembly that the Group-I job to the international cricketer will give him direct entry to high-ranking positions such as Deputy Superintendent of Police if he chooses to join the police force. The Chief Minister said that though Siraj was not educationally qualified for the Group-I job, the Cabinet has given him the exemption as part of its efforts to encourage sportspersons.

“For Group-I job the required educational qualification is a degree. Siraj has passed intermediate (12th class) but we have given the exemption to provide him the Group-I job,” he said.