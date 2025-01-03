Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs Pay Tribute to Savitribai Phule on Her Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Savitribai Phule’s 194th birth anniversary, the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with leaders from various political parties, paid tribute to the prominent social reformer, known for her pioneering work in women’s education and social equality.

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to a portrait of Savitribai Phule at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Acknowledging her role as a champion for women’s education and equality, the Chief Minister announced that the Telangana government has officially recognized January 3 as Women Teachers’ Day, celebrating Savitribai Phule’s enduring legacy.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the state government remains committed to achieving the ideals of Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule. He praised her for laying the groundwork for a societal transformation through her fight against gender discrimination and caste inequalities. He further noted that the government is focused on advancing women’s empowerment through innovative programs, with the goal of making one crore women self-reliant. Additionally, skill development initiatives have been implemented to boost employment opportunities for women and girls in all fields.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary will be celebrated annually as Women Teachers’ Day in Telangana, honoring her sacrifices and contributions to women’s education.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid tribute to Savitribai Phule, calling her a pioneer who fought against the caste system, patriarchy, and untouchability. On social media platform ‘X’, Naidu praised Phule for starting the first girls’ school in Pune in 1848, which defied the societal norms of that time. He mentioned that Phule’s initiative greatly influenced the Telugu Desam Party’s ideology of women’s empowerment and was instrumental in advocating for women’s reservations.

YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also honored Savitribai Phule’s legacy, acknowledging her as a great social reformer who believed that women’s liberation could only be achieved through education. He praised her for laying the foundation of the girls’ education movement in India.