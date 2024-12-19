Telangana Announces 10th Class SSC Exam Schedule for 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming 10th class (SSC) exams. The exams will be conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Students will take their exams from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, with the exception of the Physical Science and Biological Science exams, which will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

The detailed exam timetable is as follows:

March 21 (Friday) : First Language

: First Language March 22 (Saturday) : Second Language

: Second Language March 24 (Monday) : Third Language (English)

: Third Language (English) March 26 (Wednesday) : Mathematics

: Mathematics March 28 (Friday) : Science (Physical Science)

: Science (Physical Science) March 29 (Saturday) : Science (Biological Science)

: Science (Biological Science) April 2 (Wednesday) : Social Studies

: Social Studies April 3 (Thursday) : OSSC Main Language Paper-1

: OSSC Main Language Paper-1 April 4 (Friday): OSSC Main Language Paper-2

The exams are crucial for students across Telangana, and the board has assured that all necessary arrangements will be made to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations. Additionally, students are advised to visit the official TSBSE website for further updates regarding hall tickets and exam-related information.

