Syed Mubashir12 December 2024 - 19:08
Telangana Announces Temporary Suspension of Dharani Portal Services

Hyderabad: The Dharani portal, which facilitates land registrations and revenue-related services in Telangana, will be temporarily suspended for four days due to a planned database upgrade. The suspension will begin at 5 PM on Thursday and is expected to conclude by Monday morning, December 16th. During this period, all Dharani services, including property transactions, will be unavailable.

Key Points:

  1. Temporary Suspension: Dharani portal services will be unavailable for four days as part of a planned database upgrade.
  2. Upgrade Timeline: The upgrade will begin on Thursday at 5 PM and is expected to be completed by Monday morning, December 16th.
  3. Service Disruptions: The decision follows ongoing disruptions to the portal, including issues with OTPs, which have caused widespread complaints from users since Wednesday.
  4. Limited Functionality in Recent Days: Over the past two days, only sale deeds were processed through the portal, while other important modules such as TM 33 (Land Mutation) and Gift Deeds were temporarily disabled.
  5. Improvement Efforts: Authorities clarified that the temporary shutdown is necessary to enhance the portal’s functionality and ensure smoother operations in the future.
  6. Public cooperation requested: Despite the inconvenience, officials have requested the public’s patience during the upgrade process, which aims to improve the portal’s performance and efficiency.
  7. Critical Role of Dharani Portal: The Dharani portal plays a crucial role in online land registration, revenue services, and property transactions across Telangana.
  8. Government Assurances: The state government has assured the public that the improvements will streamline the portal’s services once the upgrade is completed, ensuring more efficient and reliable services in the future.

This upgrade is a significant step towards improving the infrastructure of the Dharani portal, which is a vital tool for property transactions in Telangana.

