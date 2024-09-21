Telangana

Telangana Anticipates Heavy Rainfall for Three Days: Yellow Alert Issued

Residents are urged to prepare for potential flooding and take necessary precautions during the forecasted heavy rainfall.

Syed Mubashir
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall across several districts in Telangana over the next three days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall across several districts in Telangana over the next three days, prompting the issuance of a yellow alert for the affected areas. Residents, especially those living near rivers and in flood-prone zones, are advised to remain vigilant.

Forecasts indicate that on the 21st, significant rainfall is expected in districts including Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial, Asifabad, Bhopalpally, Kothagudem, and Malugur. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has also reported a likelihood of heavy rain on the 22nd in Adilabad, Mancherial, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagityala, Nizamabad, Siricilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Mahbubnagar districts.

Warnings for scattered rain have been issued for Adilabad, Mancherial, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kothagudem, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, and Narayanpet districts. Residents are urged to prepare for potential flooding and take necessary precautions during the forecasted heavy rainfall.

