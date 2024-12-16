Telangana Assembly adjourned for day amid slogan shouting by BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly was adjourned until Tuesday due to the continuous slogan shouting by the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs demanding discussion on the arrest of farmers who opposed acquisition of their farmlands for the Pharma village at Lagacherla.

As soon as the house reconvened after the tea break at 1425 hours to take up a short discussion on “Telangana state Tourism Policy’, the BRS legislators immediately trooped into the well by holding placards and raised slogans demanding discussion on the arrest of farmers who opposed acquisition of their farmlands for the Pharma Village at Lagacherla.

The demand for discussion of arrest of farmers in the house was rejected earlier by the Speaker, amid protests from the opposition benches.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the members, noting that they were not upholding the dignity of the house.

In response, he instructed the marshals to collect the placards from the BRS MLAs.

The Speaker further stated that he would allow members to speak on the condition that they surrender their placards.

Amid the continued protests and slogan shouting by the opposition members, the house was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said as per the rule book, members should not raise slogans or display placards / pamphlets in the house.