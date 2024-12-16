EntertainmentHyderabadTelangana

Bigg Boss 8: Nikhil Receives Rs. 55 Lakh, But Is There More to the Story?

The winner of Bigg Boss 8, Nikhil, was presented with a cheque of Rs. 55 lakhs by actor Ram Charan in a grand ceremony. The event took place at Annapurna Studios, where security was heightened with around 300 police officers stationed to ensure safety.

Safiya Begum16 December 2024 - 18:21
Despite the intense security, the police denied permission for any processions or rallies. As a result, Nikhil, accompanied by his supporters, made his way home quietly without any public celebrations, maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

The event marked a major milestone in Nikhil’s life, as he celebrated his victory from the popular reality show in a calm yet significant manner.

