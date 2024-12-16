Bigg Boss 8: Nikhil Receives Rs. 55 Lakh, But Is There More to the Story?

The winner of Bigg Boss 8, Nikhil, was presented with a cheque of Rs. 55 lakhs by actor Ram Charan in a grand ceremony. The event took place at Annapurna Studios, where security was heightened with around 300 police officers stationed to ensure safety.

Despite the intense security, the police denied permission for any processions or rallies. As a result, Nikhil, accompanied by his supporters, made his way home quietly without any public celebrations, maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

The event marked a major milestone in Nikhil’s life, as he celebrated his victory from the popular reality show in a calm yet significant manner.

