Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly convened on Monday to pay homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024.

The special session, held at 10 AM, was called to honor the legacy of the 92-year-old leader, known for his pivotal role in India’s economic reforms and his leadership during the formation of Telangana state.

Tributes and Condolences from Telangana Assembly

As the session commenced, Speaker G Prasad Kumar opened the Assembly with a moment of silence, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy moved a motion expressing profound grief over the death of Manmohan Singh. CM Reddy highlighted Singh’s significant contributions to the formation of Telangana, particularly under the UPA-II government, which was led by Singh as Prime Minister.

The motion also acknowledged Manmohan Singh’s extraordinary leadership and thanked him for his support to the cause of Telangana’s creation. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that Singh’s leadership was instrumental in making the dream of a separate Telangana state a reality in 2014, a monumental achievement for the region. The motion also urged the Government of India to honor Singh posthumously with the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, for his outstanding service to the nation.

A Tribute to an Architect of Economic Reforms

Manmohan Singh, who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, is widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reforms in the early 1990s. His policies of liberalization, privatization, and globalization are credited with transforming India into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Singh’s legacy in Indian politics is characterized by his calm demeanor, strategic leadership, and his commitment to economic growth and social justice.

During his tenure, Singh led India through critical economic transformations, including the historic 1991 economic liberalization that opened up the country’s economy to the global market. His leadership during the UPA-II government also saw the formation of Telangana as a separate state, fulfilling a long-standing demand.

Request for Bharat Ratna: A Call for Recognition

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also announced that the Telangana Assembly would pass a resolution calling on the Central Government to confer the Bharat Ratna on Manmohan Singh. This move is intended to formally recognize Singh’s monumental contributions to the nation’s development and his role in shaping the country’s future during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Absence of KCR: Opposition Leader Missing from the Session

While the session saw significant tributes from members of the ruling party, the Leader of Opposition, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), was notably absent. KCR, who is also the Chief Minister of Telangana and the head of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), did not attend the special session convened to honor Singh. The reason for KCR’s absence has not been officially disclosed.

Remembering Manmohan Singh: The Architect of Telangana’s Formation

The death of Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2024, marks the loss of a visionary leader whose policies reshaped the Indian economy. Singh’s passing has left a void not only in the political landscape but also in the hearts of many who saw him as a statesman who worked diligently for India’s progress.

Telangana’s formation in 2014 was one of the key political milestones during Singh’s tenure. His government played a crucial role in supporting the statehood movement for Telangana, which ultimately led to the creation of the new state. Singh’s administration ensured that the process was carried out smoothly, and he made crucial decisions that shaped the future of the region.

Manmohan Singh’s Legacy: A Vision for India’s Future

Beyond his contributions to economic reforms and the formation of Telangana, Manmohan Singh’s legacy is also defined by his global stature and his unwavering commitment to peace, democracy, and social welfare. He steered India through challenging global economic crises, including the 2008 financial downturn, with a steady hand.

Manmohan Singh’s death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from leaders across the political spectrum, highlighting his deep respect for the nation’s values and his ability to navigate complex political and economic landscapes.

Final Thoughts: A Nation Mourns

As the Telangana Legislative Assembly convened to honor Manmohan Singh, the state of Telangana joins the rest of India in mourning the loss of one of its most respected leaders.

His leadership not only helped shape India’s economic policies but also had a lasting impact on the creation of the state of Telangana, a historic moment in Indian politics. As the Assembly moves forward with the resolution for Bharat Ratna, it serves as a reminder of the enduring influence of Manmohan Singh’s contributions to the nation.