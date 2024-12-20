Telangana Assembly winter session: Sixth day witnesses protests over Formula E-Race

Hyderabad: The winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly resumed for its sixth day at 1000 hours on Friday.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended the Question Hour and prioritised the discussion on the government’s Bhu Bhavathi Bill (New ROR Act 2024).

Revenue Minister Ponguleti initiated the discussion on the bill. However, BRS MLAs disrupted proceedings, demanding a debate on the Formula E-Race.

They staged a protest and raised slogans against the government, adding tension to the session.