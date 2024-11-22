Telangana Auto Drivers Announce Statewide Strike on December 7, Demand Government Action

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Telangana Auto Drivers Union Joint Action Committee (TADU-JAC) has announced a statewide strike scheduled for December 7, 2024, to push for solutions to longstanding issues. The strike is expected to paralyze transportation services as over one lakh participants gather for a massive rally in Hyderabad.

The announcement came during a state conference held at the Bashirbagh Press Club on November 21, where union leaders criticized the inaction of both the previous BRS government and the newly elected Congress government in addressing their demands.

Key Demands by Telangana Auto Drivers Union

The union is raising critical demands that they believe are essential for the welfare of auto drivers across Telangana. These include:

Issuance of 20,000 New Auto Permits: Drivers are calling for the issuance of additional permits in Hyderabad to support employment and meet growing demand.

Implementation of Third-Party Insurance: Ensuring affordable and accessible insurance policies for auto drivers.

Increased Accident Insurance Coverage: Raising accident insurance coverage to ₹10 lakh for better financial security.

Immediate Financial Assistance: A call for ₹12,000 in financial aid for each auto driver’s family to alleviate economic burdens.

Strike and Rally to Highlight Neglected Issues

The statewide strike aims to draw attention to the neglect auto drivers have faced for years. The union leaders expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises made by both governments.

Speaking at the conference, union representatives warned the Congress government that it could face the same political repercussions as its predecessor, the BRS government, if it continues to ignore their grievances.

“We are tired of empty promises. The Congress government must act immediately to address our issues, or they will face the same fate as the BRS,” said a union leader during the press meet.

Implications of the Strike

The planned strike on December 7 is expected to disrupt transportation services across Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, where thousands of daily commuters rely on auto-rickshaws. With over one lakh auto drivers set to participate in the rally, the event underscores the growing unrest within the sector.

The rally will serve as a platform for drivers to voice their concerns, with the union urging the government to respond proactively.

Government’s Response

While there has been no immediate response from the Congress government, the demands are gaining traction, with many citizens sympathizing with the plight of auto drivers. Observers believe the upcoming strike will be a critical test for the Congress party’s ability to handle grassroots issues and maintain public trust.

What’s at Stake?

The strike highlights broader systemic issues faced by auto drivers, including inadequate insurance policies, limited financial assistance, and the lack of employment opportunities through permits. With these demands, the union aims to secure a more stable future for thousands of auto drivers across Telangana.

Conclusion

The December 7 statewide strike is a wake-up call for the government to address the challenges faced by auto drivers in Telangana. As the rally approaches, all eyes are on the Congress government to see if it will step up to resolve these issues or face political consequences.

Stay tuned for updates on the Telangana auto drivers’ strike and the government’s response.