Hyderabad

President Murmu arrives in Hyderabad

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday evening on a two-day visit.

Mohammed Yousuf21 November 2024 - 20:40
President Murmu arrives in Hyderabad
President Murmu arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday evening on a two-day visit.

The President was accorded a grand welcome by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, State Ministers, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other senior officials at the Begampet Airport in Hyderabad.            

Also Read: Zomato CEO Announces Unconventional Job Opening: No Salary, Rs. 20 Lakh Fee, and More

The President will attend the Koti Deepotsavam, a spiritual programme being organised by Ntv and Bhakti channels at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad, on Thursday and will deliver the inaugural address at Lokmanthan-2024 on Friday.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf21 November 2024 - 20:40

Related Articles

Hyderabad Woman Scammed of Rs 8 Lakh in ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

Hyderabad Woman Scammed of Rs 8 Lakh in ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

21 November 2024 - 19:00
TSCS Participates in Thalassemia Conclave 2024 to Discuss Challenges and Solutions in Management

TSCS Participates in Thalassemia Conclave 2024 to Discuss Challenges and Solutions in Management

21 November 2024 - 17:33
Hyderabad Real Estate Faces Setback Due to High-Rise Project Approval Delays

Hyderabad Real Estate Faces Setback Due to High-Rise Project Approval Delays

21 November 2024 - 17:16
Tragic Suicide of Software Engineer in Madhapur, Hyderabad: The Rising Mental Health Crisis in High-Pressure Industries

Tragic Suicide of Software Engineer in Madhapur, Hyderabad: The Rising Mental Health Crisis in High-Pressure Industries

21 November 2024 - 13:00
Back to top button