President Murmu arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday evening on a two-day visit.

The President was accorded a grand welcome by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, State Ministers, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other senior officials at the Begampet Airport in Hyderabad.

The President will attend the Koti Deepotsavam, a spiritual programme being organised by Ntv and Bhakti channels at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad, on Thursday and will deliver the inaugural address at Lokmanthan-2024 on Friday.