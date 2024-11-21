Zomato CEO Announces Unconventional Job Opening: No Salary, Rs. 20 Lakh Fee, and More

In a bold move that has caught the attention of job seekers and the business world alike, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to announce an unusual job opening. The company is seeking a new Chief of Staff, but the role comes with a significant twist: there will be no salary paid for the first year, and the selected candidate must pay a Rs. 20 lakh fees.

The Chief of Staff Role: A Unique Opportunity

This unconventional job offering is based at Zomato’s headquarters in Gurugram and requires candidates with a unique set of qualities. According to Goyal, the ideal candidate should possess “hunger,” “empathy,” and “common sense” but not necessarily a wealth of experience. In a surprising statement, Goyal explained that this position offers “10x more learnings than a 2-year degree from a top management school,” citing the opportunity to work directly with him and other experts in consumer tech.

Goyal further elaborated that the Rs. 20 lakh fees would be donated directly to ‘Feeding India,’ a non-profit initiative run by Zomato. This initiative aims to fight hunger by providing meals to those in need. In an effort to underline the company’s commitment to social causes, Goyal revealed that Zomato would match the candidate’s contribution, donating Rs. 50 lakhs (equivalent to a typical Chief of Staff salary) to a charity of the selected candidate’s choice.

A Job for Those Looking to Learn and Contribute

In his announcement, Goyal emphasized that this role is not for those looking to build their resume or seek financial rewards. Instead, it’s an opportunity for individuals who are passionate about learning, growing, and contributing to the future of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and Feeding India. “This role is about contributing to the future of these companies and learning from the smartest minds in the industry,” Goyal stated.

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

How to Apply: No Resume Required

Candidates interested in applying for this unique opportunity can email a cover letter of up to 200 words to [email protected]. Goyal specifically mentioned that no resumes should be attached to the application. This requirement further underscores the unconventional nature of the role, focusing more on the candidate’s enthusiasm and fit for the position rather than traditional qualifications.

The Growing Trend of Non-Traditional Job Offers

Zomato’s unconventional job announcement is part of a larger trend in the corporate world where companies are increasingly offering non-traditional job roles, emphasizing learning and social impact over financial compensation. While the lack of salary in the first year may deter some candidates, it’s clear that Zomato is targeting individuals who are motivated by personal and professional growth rather than immediate financial rewards.

With the ever-evolving landscape of the tech and consumer sectors, Zomato’s unique hiring approach reflects a shift toward more purpose-driven work environments, where candidates are expected to contribute to both the company’s future and the community.

Conclusion

Zomato’s Chief of Staff job opening presents an exciting, albeit unconventional, opportunity for those willing to challenge traditional career paths. While the lack of salary and the significant fee might raise eyebrows, the opportunity to work alongside Deepinder Goyal and contribute to important social causes like Feeding India could be a game-changing experience for the right candidate.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply promptly, as this unique opportunity offers a chance to not only grow professionally but also make a meaningful impact in the community.