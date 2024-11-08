Telangana BC Commission seeks public cooperation for smooth conduct of caste survey

Hyderabad: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes has appealed to the public to ensure the peaceful and efficient execution of the Comprehensive Household Survey across the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission outlined several key points to facilitate a smooth survey process and urged citizens, officials, and political parties to cooperate.

The Commission requested that the public foster a supportive environment for the survey, encouraging all political parties to set aside differences and work collaboratively.

The Commission emphasized that the survey, tasked to the Planning Department at the Commission’s request due to its lack of field personnel, is crucial for gathering accurate data on the population and conditions of backward classes (BCs) in Telangana.

The BC Commission called upon the Planning Department to ensure accuracy in the survey, urging supervisors and higher officials to inform communities of the enumerators’ visit schedules at least a day in advance. The Commission stressed that a true picture of the BC population’s educational, economic, and social conditions will only emerge if people provide complete and accurate information.

To protect respondents’ privacy, the Commission asked the Planning Department and District Collectors to ensure that all personal information collected remains confidential. This data will be pivotal in helping the BC Commission assess current conditions and make informed recommendations for future policies and actions.

The Commission further encouraged people to assist enumerators in their data collection efforts and to promptly report any inaccuracies or misuse of information to District Collectors or the BC Commission for corrective measures.

Citizens were reminded that providing truthful information is a civic duty and that serious legal consequences will follow if any officials, enumerators, or respondents provide or record false data.

The Commission assured that it would act impartially and strictly on such matters to maintain the integrity of the survey.