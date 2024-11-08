Sridhar Babu warns against obstructing comprehensive household survey

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to obstruct or spread misinformation about the state’s Social Comprehensive Household Survey, initiated under directives from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a statement on Friday, Sridhar Babu criticized leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for questioning the necessity of the new enumeration despite the existence of data from a prior survey conducted by a former government.

He clarified that the previous records were collected according to the requirements of that administration, while the current survey focuses on a comprehensive view of social, economic, educational, and caste demographics.

Sridhar Babu remarked that even the mention of this inclusive caste survey has unsettled both the BRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arguing that their opposition reveals a reluctance to ensure justice for disadvantaged communities.

He noted that the national population census, due in 2021, has been delayed for over three years under the BJP-led central government, leaving the last completed census from 2011. This delay, he asserted, further underscores the need for Telangana’s current survey, which aims to enhance social justice, political representation, and economic support for marginalized groups.

The minister called on the BRS and BJP to clarify their reasons for opposing an enumeration designed to benefit backward classes (BC), scheduled castes (SC), and scheduled tribes (ST).

He questioned their criticism of the government’s intent to extend benefits based on accurate population data and condemned any misinformation being circulated.

The Minister emphasized the government’s transparency in its efforts to ensure that eligible individuals, who may have missed out on social benefits, are included through this survey.

Encouraging BRS and BJP leaders to recognize the survey’s importance, the minister urged citizens to cooperate with enumerators and stay home during the survey process for smooth and effective data collection.