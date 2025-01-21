Sports

Telangana Bodybuilding Team Participates in 16th Senior National Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025

This accomplishment highlights the growing strength and dedication of Telangana's athletes in the field of bodybuilding.

Syed Mubashir21 January 2025 - 18:12
Belagavi, Karnataka: Telangana’s Bodybuilding team, consisting of 13 athletes, participated in the 16th Senior National Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025, held in Belagavi, Karnataka, from January 14th to 16th, 2025.

  • Mr. C. Rahul claimed the Gold Medal in the 80 kg category and was crowned the Champion of Champion (Mr. India 2025).
  • Women’s Sports: Miss Ashwini secured the 5th Place in the Open Competition.

The Telangana Bodybuilding team, under the leadership and support of its executive committee members, displayed exceptional performance:

  • Ranjan Reddy – Additional Secretary
  • Yessappa (Appa Sir) – Joint Secretary
  • Md. Wahab – Vice President
  • Ramesh – Office Secretary
  • Gulam Farheed – EC Member
  • Rizwan – EC Member

This accomplishment highlights the growing strength and dedication of Telangana’s athletes in the field of bodybuilding.

