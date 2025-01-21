Telangana Bodybuilding Team Participates in 16th Senior National Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025

Belagavi, Karnataka: Telangana’s Bodybuilding team, consisting of 13 athletes, participated in the 16th Senior National Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025, held in Belagavi, Karnataka, from January 14th to 16th, 2025.

Mr. C. Rahul claimed the Gold Medal in the 80 kg category and was crowned the Champion of Champion (Mr. India 2025) .

The Telangana Bodybuilding team, under the leadership and support of its executive committee members, displayed exceptional performance:

Ranjan Reddy – Additional Secretary

– Additional Secretary Yessappa (Appa Sir) – Joint Secretary

– Joint Secretary Md. Wahab – Vice President

– Vice President Ramesh – Office Secretary

– Office Secretary Gulam Farheed – EC Member

– EC Member Rizwan – EC Member

This accomplishment highlights the growing strength and dedication of Telangana’s athletes in the field of bodybuilding.