Sports
Telangana Bodybuilding Team Participates in 16th Senior National Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025
This accomplishment highlights the growing strength and dedication of Telangana’s athletes in the field of bodybuilding.
Belagavi, Karnataka: Telangana’s Bodybuilding team, consisting of 13 athletes, participated in the 16th Senior National Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2025, held in Belagavi, Karnataka, from January 14th to 16th, 2025.
- Mr. C. Rahul claimed the Gold Medal in the 80 kg category and was crowned the Champion of Champion (Mr. India 2025).
- Women’s Sports: Miss Ashwini secured the 5th Place in the Open Competition.
The Telangana Bodybuilding team, under the leadership and support of its executive committee members, displayed exceptional performance:
- Ranjan Reddy – Additional Secretary
- Yessappa (Appa Sir) – Joint Secretary
- Md. Wahab – Vice President
- Ramesh – Office Secretary
- Gulam Farheed – EC Member
- Rizwan – EC Member
This accomplishment highlights the growing strength and dedication of Telangana’s athletes in the field of bodybuilding.