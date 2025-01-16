Telangana: BRS Files Petitions Against 10 Turncoat MLAs in Supreme Court

The BRS party has filed two petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the disqualification of 10 turncoat MLAs who defected to the Congress party, seeking action from the Telangana Assembly Speaker.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has filed two separate petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the disqualification of its 10 MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress party. The petitions argue that despite the BRS filing a complaint nine months ago, the Speaker of the Assembly has yet to take any action on the matter.

Special Leave Petition Filed Against Three Rebel MLAs

In one petition, a Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed against three defecting MLAs: Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkatarao, and Danam Nagender.

Writ Petition Against Seven Other Turncoat MLAs

In the second petition, a writ petition has been filed against the remaining seven rebel MLAs: Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Dr Sanjay, Arikepudi Gandhi, Prakash Goud, Mahipal Reddy, and Krishna Mohan Reddy.

BRS Accuses Assembly Speaker of Inaction

The BRS party highlighted that, even six months after the High Court’s verdict, the Assembly Speaker has not taken any action regarding the issue. The party claimed that no notices had been served to the rebel MLAs, and the Speaker has failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s directive in the Kesam Megha Chandra case, which mandated that the Speaker address such complaints within three months.

BRS Seeks Court’s Intervention

The BRS has requested the Supreme Court to direct the Speaker to take a decision on the matter within four weeks, urging the court to implement the guidelines set out in the Megha Chandra case.