Telangana: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Gets Conditional Bail After Arrest

Hyderabad: A court in Telangana’s Karimnagar town granted conditional bail on Tuesday to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA P. Kaushik Reddy, who was arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and misbehaving with Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar during a District Review Committee (DRC) meeting.

Arrest and Court Proceedings

Kaushik Reddy, the MLA from Huzurabad, was arrested on Monday in Hyderabad as he was leaving the office of a news channel after participating in a programme. He was then shifted to Karimnagar, where the police presented him before Additional Junior Civil Judge Premalata. The court granted him conditional bail in all three cases filed against him.

The conditions of his bail require Kaushik Reddy to provide a surety of Rs 2 lakh and to appear before the police whenever called for an investigation. Additionally, the court instructed him not to repeat such behavior in the future.

Cases Against Kaushik Reddy

Kaushik Reddy was arrested after three separate cases were filed against him at the Karimnagar One Town Police Station.

A complaint from Jagityal MLA Sanjay Kumar’s personal assistant, Katroju Vinod, led to a case for “misbehaviour and verbal abuse.”

Another case was filed by Karimnagar Revenue Divisional Officer (DRO) Maheshwar Reddy for “creating chaos” during the DRC meeting.

A third complaint was lodged by Sathu Mallesham, chairman of Zilla Grandalaya Samastha, alleging that the MLA misbehaved with him.

Incident at the DRC Meeting

The incident that triggered the cases occurred during a DRC meeting on Sunday, where Kaushik Reddy got into a heated verbal exchange with Sanjay Kumar. Kaushik Reddy attempted to disrupt Sanjay’s speech and asked which party he represented.

The situation escalated when Kaushik Reddy made remarks about Sanjay switching allegiance to the ruling Congress party after being elected on a BRS ticket. He even attempted to grab the microphone from Sanjay, which led to a physical confrontation and pandemonium in the meeting.

The argument nearly turned into a physical altercation before police intervened and escorted Kaushik Reddy out of the meeting hall.

Kaushik Reddy’s Response

Speaking to the media after his release, Kaushik Reddy stated that he would continue to question the government on its failure to fulfill election promises. He also called for Sanjay Kumar to resign as MLA and contest a by-election. The altercation had drawn significant attention, especially as the meeting was attended by several prominent ministers, including Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.