Telangana

Telangana: BRS questions Rahul on Adani issue

BRS working president and former Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday questioned Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party’s "double standard" on the Adani issue.

Safiya Begum10 December 2024 - 15:23
Telangana: BRS questions Rahul on Adani issue
Telangana: BRS questions Rahul on Adani issue

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday questioned Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party’s “double standard” on the Adani issue.

Referring to BRS legislators being restricted from entering the Assembly in Telangana wearing T-shirts, KTR demanded to know why the Congress was adopting double standards when its MPs were allowed to enter Parliament with similar T-shirts.

Also Read: Telangana Thalli’s statue installed in Secretariat unacceptable: Kavitha

On ‘X’ platform, KTR said,” What kind of hypocrisy is this? If it is right for you (Rahul) to wear a T-shirt with Adani-Modi pic in parliament, Why are we not allowed to follow in your footsteps and expose Adani-Revanth affair in Telangana assembly, ” he questioned.

Tags
Safiya Begum10 December 2024 - 15:23

Related Articles

DRY WEATHER Telangana News | Dry weather likely in next 7 days: Met

Telangana News | Dry weather likely in next 7 days: Met

10 December 2024 - 15:37
Telangana Thalli's statue installed in Secretariat unacceptable: Kavitha

Telangana Thalli’s statue installed in Secretariat unacceptable: Kavitha

10 December 2024 - 15:07
Taking Photos and Videos Banned in Telangana Assembly Premises, Sparks Opposition Criticism

Taking Photos and Videos Banned in Telangana Assembly Premises, Sparks Opposition Criticism

10 December 2024 - 12:57
Holiday Alert: Telangana Schools to Close for 3 Days in December

Holiday Alert: Telangana Schools to Close for 3 Days in December

9 December 2024 - 22:55
Back to top button