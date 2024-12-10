Telangana: BRS questions Rahul on Adani issue

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday questioned Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party’s “double standard” on the Adani issue.

Referring to BRS legislators being restricted from entering the Assembly in Telangana wearing T-shirts, KTR demanded to know why the Congress was adopting double standards when its MPs were allowed to enter Parliament with similar T-shirts.

On ‘X’ platform, KTR said,” What kind of hypocrisy is this? If it is right for you (Rahul) to wear a T-shirt with Adani-Modi pic in parliament, Why are we not allowed to follow in your footsteps and expose Adani-Revanth affair in Telangana assembly, ” he questioned.