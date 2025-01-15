Telangana: BRS Turns into B-RSS: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy claims the BRS party has transformed into “B-RSS,” accusing it of emulating BJP’s RSS tactics. He also defends Congress’s legacy and governance.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has alleged that the BRS party has effectively transformed into “B-RSS,” drawing comparisons between its role in Telangana and the BJP’s national influence. He claimed that BRS is trying to emulate the strategies of the RSS in the state.

Congress Does Not Need Guidance from BRS: Revanth Reddy

Speaking to the media following the inauguration of the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy responded to suggestions from the BRS, saying, “The Congress does not require guidance from the BRS, as it merely replicates the allegations the BJP has leveled against the Congress at the national level. The Congress is effectively running a democratic government, ensuring the rule of law in Telangana.”

Also Read: If You Don’t Have Parking Space, You Can’t Buy a Car! Government Shocks Car Buyers with This New Rule

Legacy of Congress: A Stronger Foundation

Revanth highlighted the long-standing history of the Congress, stating, “It took the Congress party, which has a legacy of over 140 years, significant time to establish its office. In contrast, regional parties and the BJP, with just 40 years of history, have managed to set up their offices much more quickly.”

Call for Citizens to Recognize Congress’s Selfless Service

The Chief Minister urged citizens to recognize the Congress party’s dedication to serving the public, adding, “People should examine the financial status of the BJP and regional parties and compare it to the challenging financial circumstances faced by the Congress party.”

A New Chapter for Congress: Strategy for the Nation’s Development

Revanth concluded by stating that significant decisions for the country’s development will soon be made at the new AICC headquarters.