Telangana Cabinet Approves Key Decisions: New University Names and Enhanced Powers for HydRa

Hyderabad – In a significant meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday, the Telangana State Cabinet approved several important decisions, including the renaming of three state universities and granting expanded legal powers to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HydRa).

Renaming of Universities:

The Cabinet approved the renaming of three prominent universities to honor notable figures from Telangana’s history:

Koti Women’s University will now be known as Chakali Ailamma University, named after the revolutionary leader who led movements against the Nizam’s rule. Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University will be renamed after the renowned social reformer and freedom fighter Suraavaram Pratap Reddy. Textile and Handloom University will be renamed in honor of Konda Laxman Bapuji, a key figure in Telangana’s struggle for statehood.

The Cabinet emphasized that these changes are aimed at preserving the legacy of these leaders and their contributions to the cultural and political history of Telangana.

Expanded Powers for HydRa:

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HydRa) has been granted full legal autonomy to protect lakes, water bodies, and drains within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). This decision includes revising the rules and regulations to allow HydRa to operate independently, with the same powers previously held by municipalities and municipal corporations.

State Minister for Information and Public Relations, P. Srinivas Reddy, announced that HydRa’s jurisdiction now includes 27 urban municipalities and 51 gram panchayats within the ORR region. Furthermore, 169 officials and 946 outsourced employees will be deployed under HydRa to enhance its operational capacity.

Additional Cabinet Decisions:

Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel Project : The Cabinet approved a revised budget of ₹4,637 crore for the tunneling works.

: The Cabinet approved a revised budget of ₹4,637 crore for the tunneling works. Agriculture Support : A bonus of ₹500 per quintal will be provided for the procurement of premium-quality paddy during the current kharif season.

: A bonus of ₹500 per quintal will be provided for the procurement of premium-quality paddy during the current kharif season. Regional Ring Road (RRR) : The Cabinet formed a 12-member committee to finalize approvals for the southern section of the RRR.

: The Cabinet formed a 12-member committee to finalize approvals for the southern section of the RRR. New Ration Cards : From October, new ration cards will be issued, and from January, all cardholders will receive premium-quality rice.

: From October, new ration cards will be issued, and from January, all cardholders will receive premium-quality rice. Infrastructure Projects: The Cabinet approved the establishment of a logistics park on 72 acres in Manoharabad and sanctioned 3,000 teaching and non-teaching positions in eight new medical colleges.

These decisions are part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to enhance public welfare and infrastructure across Telangana.