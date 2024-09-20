Telangana

Telangana Cabinet Approves Renaming of Three Universities

The Telangana state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, has approved the renaming of three prominent universities in the state.

Hyderabad: The Telangana state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, has approved the renaming of three prominent universities in the state.

As part of the decision:

  1. Koti Women’s University will be renamed after Chakali Ailamma, a revolutionary leader known for her fight against the Nizam’s regime.
  2. Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University will now bear the name of Suravaram Pratap Reddy, a renowned social reformer and freedom fighter.
  3. The Textile and Handloom University will be renamed after Konda Laxman Bapuji, a key figure in Telangana’s struggle for statehood.

This move, according to the cabinet, aims to honor the legacy of these great leaders and their contributions to Telangana’s cultural and political history.

