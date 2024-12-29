Telangana Cabinet Sub-Committee to Meet Soon on Farmer Assurance for Sankranti

Telangana

The Telangana Cabinet Sub-Committee is set to convene shortly to discuss key measures for farmer assurance ahead of Sankranti, the state’s major festival. The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet Sub-Committee is set to convene shortly to discuss key measures for farmer assurance ahead of Sankranti, the state’s major festival. The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat.

Key Focus: Farmer Assurance for Sankranti

The state government has decided to implement an assurance scheme for farmers to ensure support during the upcoming Sankranti festival, a crucial period for agriculture in Telangana. This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide security and assistance to the farming community.

Use of Technology in Farmer Assurance

One of the key aspects of this farmer assurance initiative is the calculation of cultivated area, which will be determined using Google data and satellite images. This data-driven approach will help the government accurately assess the areas cultivated by farmers, ensuring they receive the necessary support.

The Meeting Agenda

The Cabinet Sub-Committee will review the progress of this initiative and finalize details on how the assurance scheme will be rolled out to benefit farmers across the state. The committee will also discuss other important topics related to agricultural welfare, especially in light of the Sankranti season.

The Role of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the agriculture portfolio, will lead the discussions on these crucial matters. His leadership will guide the formulation of effective strategies to safeguard farmers’ interests during the festival season.

The meeting is expected to bring clarity on the state’s commitment to its agricultural policies and address concerns regarding the welfare of farmers during one of the most important agricultural periods of the year.

