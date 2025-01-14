Telangana Celebrates Makara Sankranti with Festive Spirit, Special Events, and Traditional Rituals

Hyderabad: The harvest festival of Makara Sankranti was celebrated with immense enthusiasm and joy across Telangana on Tuesday, marking an important occasion for the people of the region.

Colorful Celebrations and Traditional Rituals

People across Telangana decorated their homes with colorful Muggu (rangoli) and visited temples to offer prayers. The festival kicked off on Monday with Bhogi, the first day of the celebrations, where people lit bonfires outside their homes and along roadsides. Children and youth enthusiastically participated in kite flying, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The Three-Day Celebration: Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma

Makara Sankranti is celebrated for three days in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with each day holding special significance. The main festival day, Sankranti, was celebrated today, followed by Kanuma, when cattle are worshipped, in line with the traditional customs of the region.

Greetings from State Leaders

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and other political leaders extended their warm greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, wishing prosperity and happiness to all.

Heavy Traffic and Special Services

As many city residents traveled to their hometowns and villages to celebrate the festival, heavy traffic was witnessed on major roads, such as the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. To manage the passenger rush, the South Central Railway and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) ran special services, ensuring smooth travel for commuters.

Traditional Events and Vibrant Festivities

The Sankranti celebrations included traditional events such as rooster fights, Muggu (rangoli making), Haridasulu (people in traditional attire singing praise songs of Lord Vishnu and visiting homes for offerings), and Gangireddulu (decorated bulls), which added vibrant color and charm to the festivities.

International Kite and Sweet Festival

In addition to the traditional rituals, the three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival, celebrating the colors and flavors of the season, began on Monday at the Secunderabad Parade Ground. The event coincided with the Sankranti celebrations and featured various cultural activities, further enhancing the festive mood.

With a blend of tradition, culture, and modern celebrations, Telangana marked Makara Sankranti with fervor and joy, creating unforgettable memories for the people.