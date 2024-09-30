Telangana Chief Minister Emphasizes Accuracy in Family Digital Card Registration Process

Telangana Chief Minister @revanth_anumula has urged officials to handle the registration of family members for the Digital Card initiative with utmost care to avoid any errors. During a review meeting held with ministers, advisors, and senior officials at the Secretariat, he highlighted the importance of conducting a pilot project that would provide valuable insights into both positive and negative aspects of the implementation process.

The Chief Minister directed that any identified flaws in the pilot project should be corrected before fully launching the initiative. He instructed teams to conduct field assessments in 238 identified areas across 119 Assembly constituencies, selecting one urban and one rural locality in each constituency for thorough examination.

From October 3 to October 7, family members in the pilot project areas will have the option to provide consent for a photograph to be taken as part of the registration process, which will be purely optional.

The registration process is built on existing data from various programs, including ration cards, pensions, self-help groups, Rythu Bharosa, loan waivers, insurance, Aarogyasri, and Kanti Velugu, ensuring that the identification of families has already been completed.

Officials explained that the pilot project will not only verify existing data but will also incorporate new members into families and remove individuals who have passed away. This initiative aims to streamline and enhance the delivery of government services through the Family Digital Card system.