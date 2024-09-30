Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Announces Plan to Fill 65,000 Jobs Within a Year

Telangana

Mohammed Yousuf30 September 2024 - 13:42
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced a plan to fill 65,000 government jobs within a year of the government’s establishment. He stated that recruitment for government positions will continue as per the job calendar.

Emphasizing the need for systemic improvements, the Chief Minister noted that the previous government had weakened the recruitment process. He reassured the public that his administration is committed to strengthening the educational system and addressing the issue of unemployment.

During an announcement at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister unveiled the results of the Mega DSC, presenting a list of 11,062 selected candidates. He emphasized that the government aims to fill between 60,000 and 65,000 jobs within the first year of its tenure.

Highlighting the government’s focus on education, the Chief Minister stated that efforts are underway to enhance the quality of educational institutions and prioritize teacher appointments. He mentioned the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, with plans to allocate ₹12,500 crores to provide facilities in each of the 100 assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister’s commitment to improving education and employment opportunities reflects a proactive approach to addressing the needs of the state’s youth and enhancing the overall development of Telangana.

