Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Faces Criticism Over Shift in Stance on Caste Census

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is facing criticism as past statements he made about the caste census, when he was affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), resurface. Shared widely on social media, these statements have raised questions about the consistency of his stance on the sensitive issue of caste-based data collection.

A video posted by former MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao on the platform X (formerly Twitter) shows Reddy, then a TDP leader, voicing concerns about the government’s handling of private data during a proposed household survey.

In the clip, Reddy questioned the need for the census, particularly the security of sensitive personal information collected during the process. “The State government is sending some unknown people and seeking all details related to bank accounts, children, and assets,” Reddy remarked in the video, which has since gained traction on social media.



“How can people share such details with unknown people? Does any responsible leader consider this survey appropriate?” Reddy asked, challenging the government’s rationale at the time.

In contrast, a recent video shared by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy shows the Chief Minister, now representing the Congress party, publicly supporting the caste census.

Addressing a Congress state consultation, Reddy stated, “People ask me, as a forward caste member, how can you support a caste census? I replied, my leader has committed to this, and as Chief Minister of Telangana, I must fulfill that promise to ensure social justice.”

The mixed messages have ignited criticism from political opponents who argue that Reddy’s stance on the caste census has evolved to suit political interests rather than consistent principles. Observers note that this shift reflects broader party dynamics and alignments as Reddy has moved from the TDP to Congress.

Amid the controversy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy’s former TDP colleague, extended birthday wishes to the Telangana Chief Minister on social media, expressing hopes for Reddy’s good health and long life. Reddy responded warmly, thanking Naidu for his kind wishes.

The discussion around the caste census continues to be divisive in Telangana, with the Chief Minister’s shifting perspective drawing attention from both supporters and critics alike.