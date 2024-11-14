Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on His Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid his respects by offering floral tributes to a portrait of Nehru. The solemn event took place at the state Secretariat in Hyderabad on Thursday, where CM Reddy remembered Nehru’s pivotal contributions to India’s independence and his visionary leadership in shaping the country’s future.

Paying Homage to India’s First Prime Minister

CM Revanth Reddy, accompanied by government officials and dignitaries, expressed deep gratitude towards Nehru for his role in establishing the democratic and secular foundation of modern India. The Chief Minister highlighted Nehru’s commitment to nation-building, his vision for a unified India, and his remarkable work in promoting education, science, and technology.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of Nehru’s leadership in guiding India through the early years of independence, laying the groundwork for economic and social reforms that continue to shape the nation’s growth today.

Nehru’s Legacy and Contributions

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, born on November 14, 1889, is remembered for his enduring legacy as a statesman, leader, and advocate for education and social equality. Under his leadership, India saw the establishment of key institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and the Indian National Congress as the bedrock of the Indian political landscape. Nehru’s contribution to foreign policy, especially his role in the Non-Aligned Movement, also marked a defining moment in India’s diplomacy.

Nehru’s birthday, November 14, is celebrated as Children’s Day across India, in recognition of his deep affection for children and his advocacy for their education and welfare.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Tribute to Nehru

CM Revanth Reddy’s tribute comes at a time when Telangana is focusing on advancing educational infrastructure and social welfare, both areas that Nehru had prioritized. During his remarks, Reddy underscored the importance of nurturing young minds and investing in future generations, following the ideals set by Nehru.

“Pandit Nehru’s vision of a secular and progressive India continues to inspire us all. His commitment to education and social justice is something we must always strive to uphold,” Reddy said.

