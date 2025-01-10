Telangana CM Announces Comprehensive Measures for Tribal Welfare

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled several significant initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and development of tribal communities during a meeting with tribal leaders and organizations at the Secretariat on Friday.

State Celebration of Komuram Bheem’s Birth Anniversary

The Chief Minister announced that the birth anniversary of tribal warrior Komuram Bheem would be celebrated as a state function. He directed Principal Secretary Shanthikumari to issue immediate orders for this purpose.

Addressing Tribal Challenges

Tribal leaders brought up key issues, including:

Transportation

Agriculture

Drinking water supply

Education and employment

Financial challenges

Cases registered against tribal members

The Chief Minister responded by assuring swift action and directing officials to conduct a detailed study on unresolved matters.

Regular Engagement with Tribal Leaders

The CM assured that meetings with tribal leaders would be held every four months to review decisions and address emerging concerns. He also promised to withdraw cases registered against tribals during protests, with legislative support if necessary.

Fulfillment of Past Promises

Revanth Reddy highlighted the successful implementation of earlier promises, including:

Establishment of the Indravelli Martyrs’ Memorial

Housing for martyrs’ families

Focus on Education for Tribal Students

The Chief Minister announced several initiatives to enhance educational opportunities for tribal students:

Establishment of a dedicated study circle with a new building and adequate funding

Approval of all pending scholarship applications

Feasibility report for introducing primary education in the Gondi language

Filling of teaching and non-teaching positions in tribal B.Ed colleges at Utnur and Bhadrachalam

Priority admissions in Skill University and adequate accommodations for tribal students

Conversion of ITIs in tribal areas into Advanced Training Centers (ATCs)

Economic Development and Housing

The CM outlined measures to improve the economic conditions of tribal families:

Special housing schemes under the CM’s quota, in addition to MLA quotas

Allocation of houses based on tribal population

Solar motors with 100% subsidy for tribal farmers

Free borehole schemes under Indira Jala Prabha

Special drives to resolve drinking water issues through Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs)

Also Read: Telangana CM Unveils Vision for Future City to Rival Global Metropolises

Promoting Tribal Culture and Heritage

To preserve tribal cultural traditions, the CM announced:

Funding for the Keslapur Jatara festival

Construction of stone centers to celebrate tribal heritage

Identification of government land for these centers with sample designs prepared in collaboration with the Panchayati Raj Department

Meeting Participants

The meeting was attended by prominent tribal leaders, including:

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju

Former MP Soyam Bapurao

Former MLA Atram Sakku

Professor Gummadi Anuradha

Representatives from various tribal organizations

These comprehensive measures aim to address tribal concerns and foster socio-economic and cultural development across Telangana.