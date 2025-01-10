Telangana CM Announces Comprehensive Measures for Tribal Welfare
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled several significant initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and development of tribal communities during a meeting with tribal leaders and organizations at the Secretariat on Friday.
State Celebration of Komuram Bheem’s Birth Anniversary
The Chief Minister announced that the birth anniversary of tribal warrior Komuram Bheem would be celebrated as a state function. He directed Principal Secretary Shanthikumari to issue immediate orders for this purpose.
Addressing Tribal Challenges
Tribal leaders brought up key issues, including:
- Transportation
- Agriculture
- Drinking water supply
- Education and employment
- Financial challenges
- Cases registered against tribal members
The Chief Minister responded by assuring swift action and directing officials to conduct a detailed study on unresolved matters.
Regular Engagement with Tribal Leaders
The CM assured that meetings with tribal leaders would be held every four months to review decisions and address emerging concerns. He also promised to withdraw cases registered against tribals during protests, with legislative support if necessary.
Fulfillment of Past Promises
Revanth Reddy highlighted the successful implementation of earlier promises, including:
- Establishment of the Indravelli Martyrs’ Memorial
- Housing for martyrs’ families
Focus on Education for Tribal Students
The Chief Minister announced several initiatives to enhance educational opportunities for tribal students:
- Establishment of a dedicated study circle with a new building and adequate funding
- Approval of all pending scholarship applications
- Feasibility report for introducing primary education in the Gondi language
- Filling of teaching and non-teaching positions in tribal B.Ed colleges at Utnur and Bhadrachalam
- Priority admissions in Skill University and adequate accommodations for tribal students
- Conversion of ITIs in tribal areas into Advanced Training Centers (ATCs)
Economic Development and Housing
The CM outlined measures to improve the economic conditions of tribal families:
- Special housing schemes under the CM’s quota, in addition to MLA quotas
- Allocation of houses based on tribal population
- Solar motors with 100% subsidy for tribal farmers
- Free borehole schemes under Indira Jala Prabha
- Special drives to resolve drinking water issues through Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs)
Promoting Tribal Culture and Heritage
To preserve tribal cultural traditions, the CM announced:
- Funding for the Keslapur Jatara festival
- Construction of stone centers to celebrate tribal heritage
- Identification of government land for these centers with sample designs prepared in collaboration with the Panchayati Raj Department
Meeting Participants
The meeting was attended by prominent tribal leaders, including:
- Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju
- Former MP Soyam Bapurao
- Former MLA Atram Sakku
- Professor Gummadi Anuradha
- Representatives from various tribal organizations
These comprehensive measures aim to address tribal concerns and foster socio-economic and cultural development across Telangana.