Telangana CM asks officials to intensify relief work in flood-hit districts

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed authorities to intensify relief efforts in Warangal town and other parts of the state affected by floods following heavy rains under the impact of Cyclone Montha.

CM Revanth Reddy directed Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately send as many boats as necessary and to immediately move State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to various flood-hit districts.

He also asked officials to take steps to utilize Hyderabad Disaster Response Force and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) personnel and flood relief equipment wherever necessary.

Also Read: Swiggy’s net loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore in Q2

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the situation through a video-conference from here, asked authorities concerned to immediately evacuate people in flooded areas to safe places and to provide drinking water and food packets to families trapped on rooftops through drones.

CM Revanth Reddy said he would conduct an aerial survey in Warangal and Husnabad areas on Friday. He had to postponed his visit to Warangal due to bad weather.

He asked the ministers-in-charge of the cyclone-affected districts should be available at the field level. They should visit the field level, be available to the people and try to help them.

“The government is ready to help the people. We are preparing all the necessary plans for this,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Meteorological Department had warned that the cyclone will affect 16 districts and preventive measures were taken.

He said that since this is the season of paddy harvesting, unexpected disaster has caused concern to farmers.

He asked officials to remain alert and directed the collectors to cancel leaves of all and go to the field.

The Chief Minister wanted the electricity department to be on alert to ensure that there is no power disruption due to strong winds.

He said traffic should be diverted at damaged roads, bridges and low-level causeways and people should be made aware not to come on the roads unless necessary

He asked officials to monitor situation round-the-clock and provide emergency medical services wherever necessary.

The ministers of the combined districts should alert the collectors from time to time in coordination with the officials. District Collectors were directed to provide information to in-charge ministers from time to time.

In the wake of the overflowing of streams, the local people should be alerted to prevent accidents. The inflow and outflow in irrigation projects should be monitored from time to time. “We should be vigilant at all times to prevent loss of life, loss of livestock, and loss of crops,” the Chief Minister added.