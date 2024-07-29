Telangana CM criticizes BRS leaders for rejecting inquiry on electricity

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the BRS leaders for demanding an inquiry into the purchase of electricity from Chhattisgarh and the construction of the Yudari Power Plant but then rejecting the same inquiry.

During the debate on electricity allocations in the Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister mentioned that the Congress government had constituted a commission, headed by Justice Narasimha Reddy, to investigate the purchase of electricity from Chhattisgarh and the construction of the Yudari Power Station, following the demands of BRS leaders.

However, he noted that now that the Commission is conducting the inquiry, the BRS is attempting to halt it by appealing to the Supreme Court.

“They demanded an inquiry and now they are demanding to stop the inquiry,” the Chief Minister said, questioning why the former Chief Minister did not appear before the Commission.

The Supreme Court has suggested that the Commission should continue but with a different Chairman. “We will appoint a new Chairman of the Electricity Commission this evening,” said the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy also recalled that the then Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had decided to overcome electricity cuts and that Hyderabad’s income increased due to initiatives by the UPA government at the Centre.

He explained that based on the suggestion of former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy, electricity was allocated based on utilization, resulting in Telangana receiving 54 percent. As per the AP Reorganisation Act, Telangana was supposed to get 36 percent while Andhra Pradesh got 66 percent. Jaipal Reddy protected Telangana from darkness, and with the help of Sonia Gandhi and Jaipal Reddy, Telangana overcame the electricity crisis.

He further alleged that during the BRS regime, thousands of crores of corruption were involved, with contracts from BHEL to civil works being handed over to Benamis.

The Chief Minister said that all these issues would be uncovered by the Commission, which is why the BRS is attempting to stop it.