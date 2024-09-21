Telangana CM Echoes Yechury, Vows to Oppose ‘One Nation, One Election’ Move

Hyderabad: With the inspiration of Sitaram Yechury, we should move forward in the fight against One Nation One Election , said Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday.

Participating in a memorial meeting organised here to honour late CPM leader , Reddy said the late Sitaram Yechury spread the country’s glory on all democratic platforms worldwide.

Stating that the passing away of Sitaram Yechury is an irreparable loss for the left party, he said Yechury ignited the spirit of democracy in national politics and also stood by the poor by raising their voice on all political platforms in the country, he said.

Yechury and departed Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy are highly respected national leaders, the CM said adding that the two leaders are contemporary in the national politics.

Yechury adhered to his party ideology till he breathed his last, he said the Left party leaders fought for the cause of the poor all through his life.

The family members decision to donate his mortal remains to the hospital is highly commendable, the CM said adding that Yechury played an active role in supporting important bills for the welfare of the poor during the UPA rule.

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi considered Sitaram as his mentor, he said the NDA-led BJP government hatched a conspiracy to show the hegemony in the country in the guise of One Nation One Election, he alleged.

The demise of the national leader left a void that cannot be filled in the crucial times of safeguarding the state interests, Reddy said it is very sad that Yechury is not among us to give direction to the country in these critical times.

People like Yechury are few and far between.

Yechury played an important role in the active politics from his student days in the country, he added.