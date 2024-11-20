Telangana CM lays foundation for Rs 235 crore Indiramma houses

Rajanna Sircilla: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid foundation stones for various development programs and houses under the Indiramma housing scheme in the district on Wednesday.

Reddy performed ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for the construction of Indiramma houses for 4696 displaced families of Mid Manair Reservoir at a cost of Rs.235 crore.

Besides laying the foundation stone for the construction of Yarn Depot, which is being taken up for Rs 50 crores, the CM also rolled out the road expansion works from Mula Vaagu Bridge to Devasthanam at the cost of Rs 45 crores.

Bhoomi Puja is performed for the construction of a medical college and hostel block costing Rs 166 crores, the CM laid the foundation stone for the construction of Annadana Satram at the cost of Rs.35 crore.

The Chief Minister launched works for the construction of a high-level bridge in Konaraopet mandal with Rs 52 crores and also laid the foundation stone for drain works to be constructed for 3 crores.

Works for the Advance Technology Center in Rudrangi Mandal Junior College building in Medipalli Mandal have started.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the SP office ( Rs 26 crore) in Sircilla, the District Library building ( Rs 45 lakhs) in Vemulawada and working women’s hostel building which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 4.80 crore.