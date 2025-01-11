Telangana CM Plans Surprise Visits After January 26

Hyderabad : Telangana CM Plans Surprise Visits across the state following Republic Day, January 26. In a stern warning to officials, he emphasized that any negligence in duty would invite strict action, underlining his commitment to ensuring effective governance and welfare for the people.

Key Highlights of the Announcement

Surprise Visits: CM Revanth Reddy will embark on district tours after January 26. District Collectors have been instructed to alert field-level officers to prepare for these inspections.

Focus on Governance: The Chief Minister emphasized that district Collectors should engage in regular field visits rather than remaining confined to their offices. Collectors are tasked with strengthening public trust in governance.

Two Pillars of Governance: CM Reddy reiterated that state development and welfare of the poor are the “two eyes” of Telangana’s “People’s Government.”



Telangana CM Plans Surprise Visits Directives to District Collectors

During the Collectors’ conference held in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted several critical initiatives and measures:

Role of District Collectors: Collectors were praised for their role in successfully completing the socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste census survey.

They were urged to focus on addressing grassroots-level issues and actively participate in welfare programs. Women’s Welfare: Female IAS and IPS officers are to visit girls’ hostels at least once a month and stay overnight.

The goal is to identify and promptly resolve issues faced by students. Community Engagement: Officials are expected to organize Grama Sabhas in villages and ward meetings in municipalities to gather inputs for implementing welfare schemes.

in villages and ward meetings in municipalities to gather inputs for implementing welfare schemes. Transparency in the selection of beneficiaries is paramount.

Welfare Schemes to Be Launched on January 26

The state government is set to launch several welfare schemes on Republic Day to enhance the quality of life for Telangana’s citizens:

Rythu Bharosa Scheme: Provides Rs 12,000 per acre annually as investment support to farmers.

as investment support to farmers. Strict measures are in place to ensure only agricultural lands qualify, eliminating misuse seen in previous schemes. Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa Scheme: Offers Rs 12,000 per year to landless agricultural laborers’ families. New Ration Cards and Housing: New ration cards will be issued to eligible families.

Under the Indiramma Indla scheme, housing facilities will be expanded.

Grama Sabhas and Beneficiary Selection

To ensure transparency and accountability:

Grama Sabhas: Villages will hold community meetings to discuss welfare programs and beneficiary selection. Details gathered will be shared publicly to prevent favoritism or errors.

Ward Meetings: Urban areas, including municipalities and municipal corporations, will host similar meetings to involve citizens in decision-making processes.



Strict Warnings Against Misuse of Public Funds

CM Revanth Reddy took a firm stand against corruption and mismanagement:

Highlighting misuse under the previous Rythu Bandhu scheme, he warned officials to ensure strict adherence to guidelines.

Non-agricultural lands are explicitly excluded from the Rythu Bharosa scheme to prevent fraudulent claims.

Prominent Attendees at the Conference

The Collectors’ conference witnessed participation from key officials, including:

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, P. Srinivasa Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and others

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari

State Planning Board Vice Chairman Chinna Reddy

Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments

The Telangana government, under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, is taking proactive steps to ensure governance reaches every corner of the state. With surprise visits, new welfare schemes, and stringent measures against corruption, the administration aims to strengthen trust among its citizens and prioritize their welfare. The upcoming initiatives mark a significant stride towards inclusive and transparent governance in Telangana.