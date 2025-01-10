Land Regularization Scheme Set for Rapid Implementation Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Dana Kishore, has directed municipal commissioners to prioritize resolving Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) applications and establishing new Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Addressing the meeting of 142 urban local body (ULB) commissioners at the Malla Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, Dana Kishore emphasized the importance of increasing revenue and achieving tax collection targets.

Also Read: Telangana Schools Closed for Sankranti: Classes to Resume on January 18

He instructed officials to expedite the LRS process and focus on regularizing clear lands. The deadline for completing the LRS process has been set for the end of March, and applicants are encouraged to obtain building permits.

Dana Kishore stressed that the LRS process must be conducted transparently, with no room for errors. Highlighting the government’s agenda, he reiterated that every eligible woman should be a member of a Self-Help Group.

Under the MEPMA initiative, Self-Help Groups have already been linked to bank loans amounting to ₹25,000 crores this financial year, with the target set to increase to ₹50,000 crores. He directed municipal officials to prepare a plan to distribute the remaining ₹25,000 crores to Self-Help Groups.