Telangana Schools Closed for Sankranti: Classes to Resume on January 18

The state government has announced holidays for all schools from January 11 to January 17, with regular classes resuming on January 18. Likewise, junior colleges will observe holidays from January 11 to January 16, reopening on January 17.

Hyderabad: With Sankranti celebrations in full swing across Telangana, government and private schools marked today’s festive spirit with vibrant celebrations. As the holidays commence tomorrow, students adorned in traditional attire attended school, adding charm to the festive atmosphere.

The state government has announced holidays for all schools from January 11 to January 17, with regular classes resuming on January 18. Likewise, junior colleges will observe holidays from January 11 to January 16, reopening on January 17.

The Intermediate Board has strictly directed that no academic sessions should take place during the holiday period under any circumstances. It has also issued a stern warning to private colleges, stating that any violations of the guidelines will lead to legal action.

Syed Mubashir10 January 2025 - 15:46

