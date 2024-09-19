Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Holds Meeting with Young India Skill University Board

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the board of the Telangana Young India Skill University at the Secretariat.

The board meeting saw the participation of prominent figures, including Nara Brahmani, Minister Sridhar Babu, University Board Chairman Anand Mahindra, Co-Chairman Srini Raju, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, as well as various industrialists and senior officials.

The meeting focused on discussing key initiatives for advancing skill development in the state through the university, aimed at empowering the youth with industry-relevant skills.

The presence of leading industrialists highlights the government’s commitment to building a strong partnership between academia and the industry to ensure that students are equipped with practical knowledge and job-ready skills.