Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi on October 6, Meet Amit Shah

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi on October 6, where he plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy will present a detailed report on the recent flood damage in Telangana and request a reconsideration of the flood relief measures.

The chief minister aims to seek additional support from the central government to help the state recover from the severe losses caused by the floods.

His visit comes as part of ongoing efforts to ensure sufficient relief and rehabilitation for affected areas.