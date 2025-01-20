Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Leads Delegation to Davos for World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has embarked on a four-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting.

This visit follows a successful three-day trip to Singapore, where the CM and his delegation engaged with global business leaders and signed key agreements aimed at fostering economic growth and investment in the state.

The visit to Davos marks a significant step in Telangana’s efforts to enhance its international business presence and attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

During the WEF meetings, CM Reddy and his team will meet with leaders of various national and multinational companies, promoting Telangana as a prime destination for investment.

Key Participants in the Telangana Delegation

The delegation, led by CM A. Revanth Reddy, includes prominent officials such as D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Industry, and Commerce.

This high-level delegation aims to showcase the state’s potential on the global stage and highlight investment opportunities, particularly in Hyderabad, the state capital, and other growing regions.

The Telangana government’s focus on attracting international investors and fostering business development is a critical part of its economic strategy.

The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos serves as an ideal platform for the delegation to engage with global leaders, investors, and innovators to explore collaboration opportunities.

Success of the Singapore Visit: Key Developments and MoUs

Before heading to Davos, the Telangana delegation had a highly productive visit to Singapore, where they engaged with leading business figures and signed several significant agreements.

On the final day of their visit to Singapore, the delegation held discussions with top executives from renowned companies, including:

Pradeepto Biswas , Founder and CEO of Indian Ocean Group

, Founder and CEO of Indian Ocean Group Lim Him Chaun , Country Head, DBS

, Country Head, DBS Amit Sharma , Group Head – Telecom, DBS

, Group Head – Telecom, DBS Gautam Banerjee , Sr MD and Chairman, Blackstone Singapore

, Sr MD and Chairman, Blackstone Singapore Peng Wei Tan , Sr MD, Real Estate, Blackstone Singapore

, Sr MD, Real Estate, Blackstone Singapore Omar Shahzad, CEO, Meinhardt Group

One of the key achievements of the Singapore trip was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Telangana’s Young India Skill University and the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

This partnership focuses on skill development, further enhancing Telangana’s reputation as a hub for high-quality education and training.

In another landmark development, STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India), a leading provider of data center solutions, signed an MoU worth Rs 3,500 crore to establish a state-of-the-art data center campus in Hyderabad’s Future City.

This project is expected to create significant employment opportunities and bolster the city’s position as a key player in the global technology infrastructure landscape.

Additionally, CapitaLand Group, a renowned global real estate investment and development company, announced a Rs 450 crore investment to build a cutting-edge 1 million square foot IT park in Hyderabad, further reinforcing the city’s status as a key IT and business destination.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Insights and Vision for Telangana

During his visit to Singapore, CM Revanth Reddy also gained valuable insights into the best practices adopted by the Singapore government in areas such as river rejuvenation, water management, and urban development.

The Chief Minister took a boat ride along the Singapore River, where he observed the city-state’s successful efforts in restoring heritage buildings and developing modern infrastructure, including iconic new buildings and offices.

Reddy emphasized the need for Telangana to adopt similar best practices to enhance Hyderabad’s urban infrastructure and water management systems, with a particular focus on rejuvenating the Musi River in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister shared his vision for creating a world-class Hyderabad that incorporates both modern development and sustainable practices, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s success.

Reflecting on the trip, CM Revanth Reddy posted on X: “We must learn yet adapt best practices to create a world-class Hyderabad, and we will.”

His remarks underscore his commitment to transforming Hyderabad into a global business and innovation hub.

Minister Sridhar Babu’s Remarks on the Visit

Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who was part of the delegation, shared his excitement about the successful meetings and the fruitful collaborations that have already emerged from the trip.

He stated, “As we wrap up our successful Singapore trip and head to Davos, I’m reflecting on the productive meetings and events that have paved the way for exciting collaborations and investments in Telangana! Grateful for the opportunities to connect with global leaders, investors, and innovators.

The future of Telangana looks brighter than ever!”

The Path Ahead for Telangana: A Focus on Investment and Growth

The visit to Davos marks a crucial step in Telangana’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen its position as a leading economic and technological hub.

CM Revanth Reddy’s active participation in the World Economic Forum underscores the state’s commitment to fostering global partnerships that will drive economic growth and technological innovation.

As Telangana continues to enhance its infrastructure, education, and business opportunities, the partnerships forged in Singapore and Davos are expected to create new avenues for growth and development.

The state’s focus on technology, sustainability, and skilled workforce development will play a key role in shaping its future.