Telangana: Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, and New Ration Cards to Begin Issuance Soon

Telangana government to begin the issuance of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, and new ration cards from January 26. Find out how these initiatives will benefit farmers and families across the state.

Khammam: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the distribution of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, and new ration cards will officially begin on January 26.

Bhatti Vikramarka made this announcement while inaugurating a primary health center in Banigandlapadu village, located in the Errupalem mandal of Khammam district, on Sunday.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro to Establish 60-km Link Connecting Medchal, JBS, and Airport, here are the Details

In his address, he outlined that the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 per acre for cultivable land, with no conditions attached, under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. In addition, landless and impoverished agricultural laborers in Telangana will receive Rs. 12,000 annually under the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme.

The deputy Chief minister assured that the Telangana government is fully committed to issuing ration cards to all eligible families. He emphasized that the selection of beneficiaries for Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, new ration cards, and Indiramma houses will be carried out through Grama Sabhas held in every village across the state. This process aims to ensure fairness and transparency in choosing the recipients.