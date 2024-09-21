Telangana CM urges ITI to align courses with market needs

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has suggested that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) should introduce courses aligned with current market demands.

He announced the formation of a committee to design updated syllabi for the courses, with instructions to consult experts and academicians for their advice and recommendations.

During a review meeting with officials from the Department of Labour and Employment at the State Secretariat on Saturday evening, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of ensuring that every ITI in the state has a principal and provides comprehensive training for its students. He also directed officials to conduct regular monitoring and inspections of ITI colleges, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister proposed exploring the possibility of setting up new Advanced Training Centers (ATCs) in polytechnic colleges and instructed officials to identify assembly constituencies without ITI or ATC facilities. A report on the feasibility of establishing ITI/ATCs in 100 constituencies, excluding Hyderabad city, was requested.

Revanth Reddy further directed the officials to initiate steps to bring ITI/ATC and polytechnic colleges, which provide vocational training, under the jurisdiction of the Young India Skill University.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and other senior officials.