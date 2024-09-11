Telangana CM Warns Against Encroachment on Lakes and Canals, Promises 35,000 Jobs by Year-End

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued a stern warning to individuals occupying lakes and canals, stating that they must vacate the areas or face demolition by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA). The CM emphasized that unauthorized constructions contributing to flooding in various areas cannot be ignored.

In his address during the passing-out parade of newly trained sub-inspectors, reserve police, and assistant sub-inspectors at the Telangana State Police Academy, Chief Minister Reddy highlighted the state government’s commitment to filling over 35,000 positions across various departments and sectors by the end of the year. The parade, which included 547 sub-inspectors, 145 of whom were women, marked the completion of their training.

Chief Minister Reddy noted that under the Congress government, 30,000 young individuals received appointment documents within 90 days, underscoring his administration’s dedication to public service. He expressed confidence that the newly trained police officers would effectively combat drug, cannabis, and cyber crimes.

The CM also emphasized the responsibility of everyone to contribute to the state’s reconstruction and make it prosperous for future generations. He addressed the issue of illegal encroachments on water bodies, asserting that such activities exacerbate flooding problems and will be dealt with severely.

Reddy instructed the police to engage in friendly policing with victims while dealing strictly with offenders. He assured that peace and security in the state would lead to increased investment and employment opportunities for the youth.

In a gesture of support, the police presented a donation of ₹11.06 crore for flood victims, which was handed over to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by DGP Jeetender. The CM reiterated that public welfare remains a top priority, highlighting the recent waiver of ₹18,000 crore in farm loans as part of his commitment to the agricultural community.